Left Menu

Bihar police detain man at Darbhanga Airport carrying magazine, 3 bullets

The Bihar police nabbed a suspicious man, Kalamuddin for carrying a magazine and bullets at Darbhanga Airport in Bihar, said police on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 13:34 IST
Bihar police detain man at Darbhanga Airport carrying magazine, 3 bullets
A Kumar, SDPO Sadar, Darbhanga, Bihar (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar police nabbed a suspicious man, Kalamuddin for carrying a magazine and bullets at Darbhanga Airport in Bihar, said police on Sunday. "An accused who was en route to Mumbai via flight is detained at the airport for carrying three bullets and a magazine. Some ID cards including a Press card and an NHRC card found in his possession", said A Kumar, SDPO Sadar, Darbhanga, Bihar.

The police told that the ammunition was discovered in his bag during the scanning at the airport where he went to catch a flight to Mumbai. The man was immediately arrested by the airport security and after questioning, handed him over to local police in Darbhanga. Kumar said the accused is currently being intensely interrogated, and the police are also going through his mobile phone as he is repeatedly changing his statements.

"A probe is underway," said Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022