Andhra Governor Harichandan wishes people on 'Good Governance Day'

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Sunday wished the people of the state on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day', which is celebrated on December 25 every year on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "I convey my best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh," said Harichandan.

"'Good Governance Day' is observed in honour of Former Prime Minister Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to create awareness among the people on transparency and accountability in government, as a mark of respect and tribute to the country's most beloved leader," said the Governor. The Day reminds us that good governance has no place for corruption in the government and the society and that everyone has the right to live with happiness, dignity, and equal opportunities for growth," he added.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister from May 16, 1996 to June 1, 1996 and again from March 19, 1998 to May 22, 2004. He had also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi on August 16, 2018. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared December 25 to be celebrated as Good Governance Day every year.

President Droupadi Murmu along with Prime Minister Modi, and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitaraman, Rajnath Singh, and Hardeep Singh Puri among others paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at his memorial Sadaiv Atal on Sunday. (ANI)

