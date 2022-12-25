Left Menu

Christmas celebrated with religious fervour by Christian communities across Imphal

Festive mood gripped Manipur, particularly in the Christian-dominated areas, as the people celebrated Christmas in the run-up to the New Year 2022 on Sunday.

Christmas celebration in Imphal (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Rev Father Lizzo, Parish Priest, St. Joseph's Cathedral said that devotees from all faiths had visited Churches to offer prayers for the festival about spreading the message of love and brotherhood.

Dr Anthony, a local Christian said, "After the religious ceremonies, all the people in their respective areas joined together for a community feast while some continued to organise various events for the day." Christmas in Manipur is the time to rejoice, and the Christians of Manipur know how to do it very well. The religious and solemn part of the celebrations comprises reading Gospel and Bible, singing Christmas carols and hymns, and attending lectures on Christ and other related topics.

Other than that, there is jubilation through feasts, eating, get-togethers of families and friends, and different joyful ways of celebrating. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

