Manipur CM inaugurates bridge over Iril River at Nungoi village

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday inaugurated a bridge over the Iril River, under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), at Nungoi Mapa village in Imphal district. The CM said the government must look after the requirements of all communities to encourage oneness and unity.

The Nungoi bridge was inaugurated at a formal event on the 98th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is also marked as 'Good Governance Day'. The event was organised at the Litan Makhong Youth Club Ground. Addressing the function, the chief minister talked up the benefits to be had from state schemes such as 'Go to Hills' and 'Go to Village' while saying that the initiatives have also helped the government understand the needs of people residing in rural areas and interior hill districts and meeting them.

Referring to the government's responsibility of hand-holding people belonging to 35 ethnic communities inhabiting the state and lifting them from their current state of living, Singh said, "The government must look after the requirements of all communities to encourage oneness and unity among the people." "During our last term in power, we lost more than two and half years to the Covid-19 pandemic and another six-seven months due to rains. However, with blessings of the people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we were able to initiate and implement development projects in the state," the CM said.

The 'Good Governance Day' is about working for the people, he said. The CM also highlighted several welfare schemes of the government such as the old age pension scheme and the healthcare scheme, among others, saying that taking such initiatives to the doorsteps was the essence of good governance.

The chief minister also praised the present council of ministers, saying all are competent, sincere, hardworking, and qualified. He also reiterated his earlier stand of making Manipur a model state. Informing that more than 100 projects across the state will be inaugurated soon, the chief minister said the government's aim is to complete projects in a time-bound manner with proper quality control.

"We will see visible changes in the state after the inauguration of all the projects that are in different phases of implementation," he added. Also highlighting the various government schemes, the CM urged the public to derive their benefits.

On boundary issues between districts and villages, the chief minister urged the public not to create unnecessary tension as the government is there to arbitrate and resolve all disputes. All such issues are to be solved under law and the Constitution, he added. The bridge inauguration function was also attended by state RD & PR minister Y Khemchand Singh, Education Minister Th Basanta Singh, MLA Lamlai AC Kh Ibomcha Singh, Wangoi MLA Kh Loken Singh, Moirang MLA Th Shanti, and officials of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj departments, among others. (ANI)

