Don't scoff at people's interest in Kochi-Muziris Biennale, says transgender activist Anne Samat

Malaysian-American artist and transgender activist Anne Samat has said that any bid to malign the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which is a great cultural activity that touches every sphere of life, doesn't suit an artist. "There may be differences of opinion. But ultimately, everybody is an artist. The artists need to sit together and sort out the differences. It doesn't behove an artist to think that I alone am the greatest artist," Anne Samat said.

"There can be issues like delays in opening all the venues of such a big event like the Biennale especially when it is being organized after a gap of two years of so much havoc created by Covid-19. But one needs to look and identify whether such issues are being sorted out. That is important. We can see that Biennale is solving the technical issues and bettering its performance day after day. An artist should be the first person to identify that Biennale is progressive in nature. An artist should not be a party to machinations. I can't be a party to any such move," Anne Samat said. Anne said that she was in Kochi from December 5 and was at the Biennale main venue every day from then on. "I believe that as an artist, it is my duty to play my role in the success of Biennale," she said.

Anne said she could never previously see the kind of love, enthusiasm, curiosity and warmth in reactions in any venue as shown by the ordinary people who thronged the main venue on day one. "It really surprised me and overwhelmed me. The kind of passion shown by the people, the workers at various venues and those behind the curtains is unparalleled. No one, especially artists, should not sidestep it or step out to heap scorns at them," Anne appealed.

She said that the arrival of the Biennale after settling the issues will be far stronger than its previous edition. Anne Samat who was born in Malaysia but is residing mostly in the US, has come out with one of the most notable installations at this edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Earlier, 53 invited artists of the 2022-23 edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) in an open letter blamed the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) for its shoddy planning, poor communication, and confusion following the delayed deployment of production staff, taking a toll on their creative efforts. "Our overall analysis, drawn from many individual experiences, is that the way the KMB is currently organised hinders the artistic process, and closes opportunities for artists rather than enabling them. Concerns have been present in past editions as well, but they have become greater in this 2022-23 edition. We ask the Biennale to move away from a system of accepted dysfunction, structural helplessness, and fear of failure, towards an environment of mutual respect, honesty, and care towards artists, curators, and all production workers. This is what we expressed in our crisis meetings with the Biennale Foundation, and we remain committed to these demands," said the letter signed by 53 invited artists for the fifth edition of the Biennale. (ANI)

