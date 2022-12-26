Left Menu

India's agri & allied commodities export up 12 pc in Apr-Oct to USD 30 bn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 14:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India's export of agriculture and allied commodities rose 11.97 per cent to USD 30.21 billion during April-October period of current fiscal year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The exports stood at USD 26.98 billion in the same period of 2021-22, it said in a statement.

Wheat, basmati rice, raw cotton, castor oil, coffee, and fresh fruits were major commodities exported from India.

The overall export of agri and allied commodities rose 20 per cent to USD 50.24 billion in 2021-22, when compared with USD 41.86 billion in the previous year, it added.

The ministry said there was improvement in the farm produce logistics with the introduction of 'Kisan Rail' service in July 2020. Till December this year, Kisan rails were operated on 167 routes in the country.

Around 1,260 wholesale mandis in 22 states and three union territories have been integrated with the electronic-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) with 1.72 crore farmers and 2.13 lakh traders registered on the platform till the current month, it said.

Also, 4,015 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) have been registered under a new scheme, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

