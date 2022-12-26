Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath carries Sikh holy book on Veer Bal Diwas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid obeisance to Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh by carrying the Holy Book on his head, at a program at his official residence in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday observed 'Veer Bal Diwas' and paid obeisance to Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh by carrying the Holy Book on his head, at a program at his official residence in Lucknow. "Millions of salutes to the sacrifice of the Sahibzads of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj on 'Veer Bal Divas! The holy sacrifice of Sahibzads will inspire all of us to protect the nation and religion for ages.," Adityanath tweeted.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that December 26, shall henceforth be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to pay homage to the courage of the 'Sahibzades', the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, who were the last Sikh guru. While all four sons were martyred, the date is observed as the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who were martyred at the tender ages of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces. (ANI)

