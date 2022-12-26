Left Menu

Watchman found brutally murdered in Bihar's Danapur

"The exact cause of the death is still unclear, but it is being suspected that he was attacked with stones since some stones have been recovered from the spot," said Bihta Police Station Chief Sanovar Khan.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 16:47 IST
Watchman found brutally murdered in Bihar's Danapur
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a chowkidar (watchman), who was allegedly killed after being pelted with stones, was recovered from the Bihta Police Station area of Danapur sub-division in Bihar on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Paswan.

Although the exact cause was unknown, police said that prima facie evidence point that the man was attacked with stones and brutally killed. "The exact cause of the death is still unclear, but it is being suspected that he was attacked with stones since some stones have been recovered from the spot," said Bihta Police Station Chief Sanovar Khan.

According to locals, Paswan's body was found a mere 100 meters from his house. His body has been sent to Danapur sub-divisional hospital for a post-mortem.

Marks of wounds have been found on the body of the deceased and the entire matter is being investigated, police said. According to police the recovery of the body caused panic in Danapur.

Recently, Bihar's newly appointed DGP Rajwinder Singh Bhatti had advised all the police officers, including superintendents of police right down to constables in the state, to pursue criminals determinedly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022