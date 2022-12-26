Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 17:30 IST
NTPC on Monday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tecnimont Private Limited, Italy to develop a green methanol production facility in India.

''The objective of the MoU is to jointly evaluate and explore the possibility to develop a commercial-scale Green methanol production unit at its project in India,'' NTPC said in a statement.

Green methanol has a wide range of applications, including serving as a base material for the chemical industry, storing renewable electricity, in transportation fuel, and maritime fuel applications.

*** ReNew Power to distribute 3 lakh blankets across 10 states * ReNew Power will distribute 3 lakh blankets to the needy across 10 states under a CSR initiative.

The Gift Warmth initiative will take place in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Delhi-NCR, according to a statement in Monday.

The initiative, which was flagged off in December, will continue all through January 2023.

