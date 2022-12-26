At review meet, Sisodia directs public hospitals to boost Covid preparedness

Amid the continuing global surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government on Monday directed all public hospitals in the national capital to ramp up preparations and augment supplies in anticipation of rising infections in the coming days. According to an official statement issued on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a review meeting with directors and medical superintendents of government hospitals during which he asked them to prepare for a rise in Covid cases in the near future.

Sisodia directed the hospital heads to take stock of Covid-preparedness and ensure that all requirements, in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Union Health ministry, are met. He also directed them to submit a compliance report to the Health department.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for government hospitals to procure general medicines and prepare for Covid-induced contingencies in the immediate future. Reviewing the Covid-related arrangements at public hospitals, Sisodia directed that the details with regard to beds, ventilators, ICUs, number of doctors and nurses, oxygen plants, field staff and medicines are to be shared with the Health department by Monday evening.

"According to the directions of the Union government, a mock drill will be organised in all hospitals on Tuesday, December 27, to ensure operational readiness for effective Covid management. In case of any gaps, the issue will be addressed immediately by the health officials concerned," Sisodia added. The focus of the mock drill will be on assessing bed capacities, human resources, referral resources, testing capacities of hospitals, medical logistics, telemedicine services and medical oxygen, among others, the deputy CM said.

Apart from the operational preparations for Covid, the government also sanctioned funds totalling Rs 104 crores to enable government hospitals to stock up on life-saving medicines. Sisodia said, "This amount has been approved by the government to ensure that there is no shortage of any medicines in government hospitals and they are well prepared to deal with an emergency." (ANI)

