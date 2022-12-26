Large tourist influx in Lahaul Spiti makes it hard for authorities to cope

Despite the instructions of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to ensure foolproof arrangements for the convenience of tourists, the large number of tourists arriving in Lahaul Spiti in the recent past has made it difficult for the authorities to cope. Manav Verma, Superintendent of Police, Lahaul-Spiti district, said on Monday morning that 19,383 vehicles have entered and exited the tourist destinations in the region during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on Sunday, Himachal Pradesh state police authorities, in view of the festival season of Christmas and New Year, issued necessary guidelines and directed SPs and other district police officials to make adequate arrangements to facilitate tourists visiting the state. "As usual, on the occasion of Christmas day function and eve of New Year, a large number of tourists from all across the country are expected to visit the famous tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh like Shimla, Manali, Kasol, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Atal Tunnel, etc," Himachal Police said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to facilitate the tourists visiting the State. The Chief Minister asked the Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with the senior officers of the State government to make adequate arrangements for the smooth flow of tourists into the State.

The Himachal CM also urged the tourists visiting the State to follow COVID-19 protocol and wear face masks as a precautionary measure keeping in view the increasing number of COViD-19 cases reported in several countries. (ANI)

