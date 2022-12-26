Left Menu

NTPC and Tecnimont sign MOU to develop Green Methanol Production facility

The Green Methanol Project involves capturing carbon from NTPC power plants and converting it into a green fuel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 20:32 IST
The objective of the MOU is to jointly evaluate and explore the possibility to develop commercial scale Green Methanol Production facility at NTPC project in India. Image Credit: Twitter(@ntpclimited)
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC, India's largest power generation company, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tecnimont Private Limited, Indian Subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group, Italy. The objective of the MOU is to jointly evaluate and explore the possibility to develop commercial scale Green Methanol Production facility at NTPC project in India.

The Green Methanol Project involves capturing carbon from NTPC power plants and converting it into a green fuel. Green Methanol has a wide range of applications, including serving as a base material for the chemical industry, storing renewable electricity, and even as a transportation fuel. It is also considered as a substitute fuel for maritime fuel applications.C.K Mondal, Director (Commercial), NTPC commented that this project along with NTPCs under execution Pilot scale Green Methanol project aligns with NTPC's commitment to sustainability and renewable energy, and will significantly contribute to India's energy transition.

(With Inputs from PIB)

