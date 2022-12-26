Left Menu

SAT sets aside Sebi's order to impose penalty on Bhushan Steel for disclosure lapses

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has set aside a Sebis order to impose a Rs 2 lakh penalty on Bhushan Steel Ltd, now known as Tata Steel BSL Ltd, for disclosure lapses.Bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against the debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd in July 2017.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:42 IST
SAT sets aside Sebi's order to impose penalty on Bhushan Steel for disclosure lapses
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside a Sebi's order to impose a Rs 2 lakh penalty on Bhushan Steel Ltd, now known as Tata Steel BSL Ltd, for disclosure lapses.

Bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against the debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd in July 2017. After completing the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), Bhushan Steel was taken over by Tata Steel Ltd in 2018.

''The impugned order dated 14 February 2022, cannot be sustained and is quashed. However, it would be open to the respondent Sebi to issue a show cause notice for the alleged violation against the entity,'' SAT said in an order passed on December 20.

The ruling comes after an appeal was filed against the Sebi order, levying a Rs 2 lakh fine on Bhushan Steel for not making the requisite disclosure under LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) rules.

It noted that the appellant was found guilty of non-disclosure of the number of investor complaints filed with the stock exchanges on a quarterly basis -- March 2016, September 2018 and December 2018.

Under the rules, a listed entity shall file with the recognised stock exchange(s) on a quarterly basis, within twenty-one days from the end of each quarter, a statement giving the number of investor complaints pending at the beginning of the quarter, those received during the quarter, disposed of during the quarter and those remaining unresolved at the end of the quarter.

However, SAT in its order noted that ''the company had gone into July 2017 under the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and in view of the decision of this tribunal, no penalty can be levied on the new management which came into the picture on May 18, 2018.

''The violation, if any, committed for the quarter ended March 2016, was of the previous management which cannot be imposed upon the new management.'' It further noted that the non-disclosure for the quarter ended September 2018 and December 2018 is concerned, no charge has been levied against the appellant in the show cause notice and consequently, no penalty can be imposed for this violation, the tribunal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022