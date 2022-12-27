Haryana: Congress targets BJP-JJP govt over crop damage, pollution

Congress on Monday targeted the BJP-JJP government over various issues including crop damage due to rains, pollution, and contaminated water on the first day of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session here.

The three-day winter session of the Haryana Assembly began here on Monday.

During the zero hour, former state chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said no compensation has been given to farmers for the crops damaged in untimely rains.

He said fields were still flooded with water in many areas, preventing the farmers from sowing the next crop. He also slammed the government for not being able to provide enough assistance in draining out water from the fields.

Congress legislator from Nuh Aftab Ahmed raised the issue of rising pollution in the NCR areas, claiming that the air quality index of seven cities in the state including Rewari, Nuh, Gurugram, and Panipat was quite bad.

He asked the BJP-JJP government to show some seriousness over the issue and blamed construction work and vehicular traffic for pollution.

Congress members also raised the issue of the poor condition of roads in Nuh, which was highlighted a few days back when Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra passed Haryana.

It was even difficult to walk on the road which was full of potholes, claimed Ahmed, demanding the state government get the road repaired.

Leader of the Opposition Hooda also highlighted the issue of the bad condition of roads.

Haryana Power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, meanwhile, said the electricity in Bhadas village in Nuh was disconnected for 1.5 hours as a precautionary measure to protect people who climbed electricity poles during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress had earlier alleged that there was no electricity in Bhadas village where the yatra had taken a break.

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal raised the issue of contaminated water at many places in Jhajjar. ''There was sewage mixed water in Jhajjar.'' Bhukkal also raised the issue of the old pension scheme for state government employees.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Aseem Goel urged the state government to provide financial assistance to 'pujaris' in temples and 'granthis' in gurdwaras just as it is given to the 'maulvis.' Earlier in the House, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes to the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh on their martyrdom day.

Khattar also read a poem written by him in the House: ''Guru Gobind Singh ke bache, umar mein the agar kache; magar the Singh ke bache, dharam-imaan ke sache.'' On the first day of the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the house conducted business on the lines of what is seen in the Lok Sabha. Tablets were fixed on the seat of each member and a live telecast of the proceedings was shown with the name of the member. The effort was part of the government to make entire proceedings of the House paperless. The Speaker also implemented a dress code for the officers and employees of the Vidhan Sabha. Now any member can identify the employees with their dress. On the lines of the Lok Sabha, the house now offers food for the members for just Rs 100, said an official release here. On the first day of the session, Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi was also present in the House.

Bhavya, the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister, late Bhajan Lal, had won the November 3 Adampur constituency bypoll defeating his nearest Congress rival, Jai Prakash, a former MP.

