Delhi wakes up to dense fog as cold wave continues in national capital

Cold wave continued in the national capital as the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 7 degrees Celcius on early Tuesday morning.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 07:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 07:37 IST
Delhi wakes up to dense fog (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Cold wave continued in the national capital as the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 7 degrees Celcius on early Tuesday morning. Dense fog was spotted as the cold wave continued in Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department predicted cold day/severe cold day conditions in Delhi. "Cold Day/Severe Cold Day Conditions very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Rajasthan and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand on 26th and 27th December 2022," IMD had said in a bulletin at 3.30 pm on Monday.

The weather department had also predicted dense to very dense fog in Delhi and nearby regions. "Due to prevailing light wind and high moisture in lower tropospheric levels, Dense to Very Dense Fog very likely to continue over some parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Rajasthan during the next 48 hours," the IMD said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the national capital New Delhi reeled under a cold wave and foggy conditions. Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees celsius while most parts of northern India, witnessed temperatures in a range between 3 to 7 degrees Celsius said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. (ANI)

