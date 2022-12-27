Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 18 to Rs 8,208 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for January delivery eased by Rs 18 or 0.22 per cent to Rs 8,208 per quintal in 8,785 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

