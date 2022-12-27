Left Menu

Gujarat govt names ex-Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia as chief advisor to CM Bhupendra Patel

The government also appointed the former secretary with roads and buildings department of the state SS Rathore as the advisor to the chief minister.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 15:36 IST
Former Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia. Image Credit: ANI
The Gujarat government on Tuesday said that the former Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia had been appointed as chief advisor to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The government also appointed the former secretary with the roads and buildings department of the state SS Rathore as the advisor to the chief minister.

Adhia is a Gujarat cadre IAS officer, who moved to Delhi in November 2014 as a secretary in the department of financial services after Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

