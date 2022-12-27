Gujarat govt names ex-Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia as chief advisor to CM Bhupendra Patel
The government also appointed the former secretary with roads and buildings department of the state SS Rathore as the advisor to the chief minister.
ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat government on Tuesday said that the former Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia had been appointed as chief advisor to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
The government also appointed the former secretary with the roads and buildings department of the state SS Rathore as the advisor to the chief minister.
Adhia is a Gujarat cadre IAS officer, who moved to Delhi in November 2014 as a secretary in the department of financial services after Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhupendra Patel
- Narendra Modi
- Delhi
- SS Rathore
- Finance
- Gujarat
- Hasmukh Adhia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Actor Nora Fatehi files defamation complaint against Jacqueline Fernandez before Delhi court
Delhi Riots 2020: HC reserves order on bail plea by Khalid Saifi Delhi Riots 2020: HC reserves order on bail plea by Khalid Saifi'
Delhi HC asks ASG to take instructions on condition of service if an Agniveer selected after 4-years
Delhi start favourites against Gaikwad-less Maharashtra as another Ranji Trophy season kicks off
Delhi HC orders compliance with law prohibiting manufacture, sale of e-cigarettes