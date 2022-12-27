76% Punjab voters have shared Aadhaar details for linking with EPIC: CEO

The process of voluntary submission of Aadhaar details for linking with voter ID cards, part of a drive launched at the behest of the Election Commission (EC), has received a positive response in Punjab, with over 76 per cent of voters already furnishing their Aadhaar details, according to an official statement. Sharing details of the ongoing drive, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab, B Srinivasan, said, "A total of 2.12 crore registered electors in the state have already submitted Form 6B."

Form 6B, which came into force on August 1, 2022, was introduced by the EC to collect the Aadhaar numbers of the existing electors in a time-bound manner. It was introduced with a provision to submit a copy of any of the 11 alternative documents, in case an elector is unable to furnish the Aadhaar details, according to the official statement. Officiating CEO B Srinivasan emphasized that submission of Aadhaar by electors is totally voluntary and in case the elector does not have the Aadhaar number, he/she can submit a copy of any of the 11 alternative documents, mentioned in Form 6B.

The CEO further clarified that there would be no deletion of any entry to the electoral roll on the ground of inability on the part of an existing voter to furnish Aadhaar details, adding that no official can deny a new voter his right of franchise for non-submission of Aadhaar. Voters can submit their 6B forms online, via the Voter Helpline App, or they can also submit them before the Booth Level Officer (BLO) concerned. (ANI)

