Gujarat Cabinet ministers get new responsibilities of districts for 'orderly administration'

Days after the constitution of a new cabinet in Gujarat after a massive victory in the Assembly polls, the Ministers have been assigned new responsibilities. The new responsibilities include independent charge and responsibility of the district as 'District In-charge' for the orderly administration and high-level supervision in each district of the State.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi was given the responsibility of Vadodara and Gandhinagar. Finance, Energy & Petrochemicals Kanu Desai has been made the incharge of Surat and Navsari while Minister of Health & Family Welfare Rushikesh Patel of Ahmedabad, Kheda and Anand.

Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel was given the charge of Rajkot and Junagadh, and Industry MSME Minister Balwantsinh Rajput of Sabarkantha and Banaskantha. Among other ministers who have been assigned additional responsibilities include Kunwarji Bavlia (Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka), Mulubhai Bera (Jamnagar and Surendranagar), Kuber Dindor (Dahod and Panchmahal), Bhanuben Babaria (Bhavnagar and Botad), Jagdish Vishwakarma (Mehsana and Patan), Parshottam Solanki (Amreli and Gir Somnath).

Some other ministers are Bachubhai Khabad (Mahisagar and Aravalli), Mukesh Patel (Valsad and Tapi), Prafulla Panseria (Morbi and Kutch), Bhikhusinh Parmar (Chhota Udaipur and Narmada) and Kunvarji Halpati (Bharuch and Dang). 16 Ministers were sworn in along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on December 12, after a landslide victory in the Assembly polls. The BJP won 156 of 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly. (ANI)

