BSF seizes 17,000 'Yaba' tablets worth Rs 1.70 cr near India-Bangladesh border in Assam, nabs one

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a consignment of 17,000 'Yaba' tablets worth Rs 1.70 crore from near the India-Bangladesh International Border in Assam, the force said on Wednesday. The tablets were packed in 89 small packets (68 blue and 21 black colour packets), said the BSF, who also detained a person in connection with the incident.

The force said the value of seized items as assessed by the Customs is approximately Rs 1,70,00,000. The cost of one 'Yaba' tablet is estimated to be around Rs 1,000. The seizure was made 16 km from Border Outpost Harinagar, said the BSF, adding "the distance from International Border is nearly 16.2 km".

The consignment was seized on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday based on a specific intelligence input regarding the transportation of suspected 'Yaba' tablets in a white colour Alto Car along Katigorah-Kalain Road on National Highway-6 towards Meghalaya side, said the BSF in a statement. The security force further said a joint operation was planned by BSF Field Intelligence Unit Silchar along with Karimganj Customs Division and operation team of BSF's 1st Battalion.

On Wednesday at 1.20 am, the joint operation party intercepted the suspected Alto Car near Hilara Railway crossing on Katigorah-Kalain road (NH-6). On searching the Alto Car, suspected Yaba Tablets concealed inside the left door (back side) was recovered and seized, said the BSF. "Driver of the vehicle was also apprehended," it said.

The apprehended person and seized items have been taken over by Karimganj Customs Division for further legal action. (ANI)

