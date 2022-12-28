Left Menu

Ministry of Coal identifies more coking coal blocks and CMPDI

With these measures being undertaken by the Ministry under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, domestic raw coking coal production is likely to reach 140 Million Ton (MT) by 2030.

Updated: 28-12-2022 17:03 IST
In order to further step up coking coal production, the Ministry of Coal has identified four coking coal blocks and the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) also will finalize Geological Report (GR) for 4 to 6 new coking coal blocks in the coming months. These blocks may be offered in subsequent rounds of auction for private sector to further increase domestic raw coking coal supply.

With these measures being undertaken by the Ministry under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, domestic raw coking coal production is likely to reach 140 Million Ton (MT) by 2030. Coal India Ltd (CIL) has planned to increase raw coking coal production from existing mines up to 26 MT and identified nine new mines with Peak Rate Capacity (PRC) of about 22 MT by FY 2025. Also, CIL has offered eight discontinued coking coal mines, out of the total 30 discontinued mines, on an innovative model of revenue sharing to the private sector with a PRC of 2 MT.

(With Inputs from PIB)

