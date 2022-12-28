Italy urges Iran to stop executions and open dialogue with protesters
Iran must stop executing and persecuting protesters and should open a dialogue with them, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday after summoning the Iranian ambassador.
Tajani said death sentences against people who take part in demonstrations or women who refuse to wear headscarves were a massively disproportionate and unacceptable form of punishment.
