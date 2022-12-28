Left Menu

Italy urges Iran to stop executions and open dialogue with protesters

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-12-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 17:33 IST
Antonio Tajani Image Credit: Flickr
  • Italy

Iran must stop executing and persecuting protesters and should open a dialogue with them, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday after summoning the Iranian ambassador.

Tajani said death sentences against people who take part in demonstrations or women who refuse to wear headscarves were a massively disproportionate and unacceptable form of punishment.

