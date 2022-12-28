Left Menu

How a Kyiv manicurist works through blackouts

When the lights go out and the power goes down in Kyiv, 18-year-old manicurist Elyzaveta Litvynchuk takes her gel lamp, electric nail file and her clients to one of the capital's "invincibility points" which offer back-up electricity from generators. "We would like our Greenhouse to become a so-called magnet in this area.

28-12-2022
When the lights go out and the power goes down in Kyiv, 18-year-old manicurist Elyzaveta Litvynchuk takes her gel lamp, electric nail file and her clients to one of the capital's "invincibility points" which offer back-up electricity from generators. The centres were started by Ukrainian authorities but local people and volunteers have since created their own, such as the Greenhouse invincibility point in a school building, following months of power outages as Russia bombs Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

With her gel manicure power lamp plugged in, Litvynchuk tended to the nails of a client, while others charged phones or worked at laptops. "We would like our Greenhouse to become a so-called magnet in this area. So people can meet each other and help each other in the future," said its director Andrii Yerofeev.

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

