UNHCR welcomes Indonesia's ‘act of humanity’ in rescuing refugees adrift at sea
UN News | Updated: 28-12-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 20:01 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rohingya
- Bay of Bengal
- Indonesia
- AnnMaymann
- Myanmar
- UNHCR
- Latest UN
- Bangladesh
- Ann Maymann
- Indonesian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Malaysia court lifts stay on deportation of 114 Myanmar nationals
UNHCR commends Kenya’s decision to resolve statelessness for Pemba people
China has its claws on Myanmar: Report
Afghan Taliban administration, Myanmar junta not allowed into United Nations for now
Diplomats: UN blocks Myanmar military from taking UN seat