Mumbai: Scuffle breaks out between two Shiv Sena factions

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said that the Uddhav faction has to realise that they have "lost" the majority.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:29 IST
A visual from the scuffle betwene the two faction (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In another turn heated incident between the two Shiv Sena factions, a scuffle broke out between Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena units at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai.

Reacting on the incident, Maharashtra Minister and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said that the Uddhav Thackeray faction has to realise that they have "lost" the majority.

"I feel peace should be restored and they (Uddhav Thackeray faction) should realise that they have lost the majority. Even in Gram Panchayat elections, they were in 5th position," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

