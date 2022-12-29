Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Kandukur hospital hands over bodies of TDP workers killed in stampede to their family

The doctors at Kandukur government hospital in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday handed over the bodies of the eight persons who died during a stampede in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers public meeting.

Visual from the spot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The doctors at Kandukur government hospital in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday handed over the bodies of the eight persons who died during a stampede in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers public meeting. The Andhra Pradesh police had earlier said that the seven TDP workers had lost their lives during a stampede at a public meeting held by party leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukuru of Andhra Pradesh's Nellore on Wednesday. However, one more person succumbed to the injuries in the midnight hours.

As per the information, the doctors recorded the video of the post-mortem of the bodies and during the preliminary assessment, they concluded that the deceased party workers lost their lives due to high pressure and shock. Meanwhile, the party leaders have completed all the necessary arrangements to move bodies from the hospital to their native places. The party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has also mandated every party leader to attend the funeral.

Following the incident, N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. He also said that the children of those deceased will be educated in the NTR Trust educational institutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

