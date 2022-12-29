Left Menu

Kazakhstan requests to ship additional 1.2 mln T of oil to Germany via Druzhba in 2023 - RIA cites Transneft

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 14:54 IST
Kazakhstan requests to ship additional 1.2 mln T of oil to Germany via Druzhba in 2023 - RIA cites Transneft
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft said Kazakhstan's KazTransOil had requested an additional 1.2 million tonnes of capacity on the Druzhba pipeline for 2023 to facilitate extra oil shipments to Germany, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Transneft said KaztTransOil - Kazakhstan's national oil transporter - had asked to ship an additional 300,000 tonnes of oil during the first quarter of next year. The request will need to be approved by Russia's energy ministry.

