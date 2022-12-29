Kazakhstan requests to ship additional 1.2 mln T of oil to Germany via Druzhba in 2023 - RIA cites Transneft

Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft said Kazakhstan's KazTransOil had requested an additional 1.2 million tonnes of capacity on the Druzhba pipeline for 2023 to facilitate extra oil shipments to Germany, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Transneft said KaztTransOil - Kazakhstan's national oil transporter - had asked to ship an additional 300,000 tonnes of oil during the first quarter of next year. The request will need to be approved by Russia's energy ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)