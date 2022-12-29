Operations at O.R. Tambo Airport back to normal

Operations at O.R. Tambo International Airport are back to normal after travellers experienced delays with domestic departures, as well as international departures.

"[The airport] is open to both travellers and non-travellers. Thank you for entrusting us with your travel plans, and we apologise once again for any inconvenience caused," Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the airport was experiencing challenges with the refuelling of aircraft.

"The technical issue was due to the main supply valve supplying fuel to the Aprons not opening, thus causing rotational delays to domestic and international departures. As a contingency, a tanker was used to refuel aircraft.

"The airport management centre immediately sent out communication to all affected airport stakeholders, airlines and passengers notifying them of the challenges," ACSA said.

As a result, 41 flights were impacted, with 32 of them being domestic, eight international and one regional flight.

"Additional staff members were deployed to assist passengers with queries. Terminal announcements on the public address systems are continuing to reassure affected passengers. O.R. Tambo International Airport would like to apologise to all passengers and their loved ones for the inconvenience," ACSA said.

When Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu, was made aware of the delays with flights, she engaged the Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) and ACSA.

"On behalf of government, I wish to apologise profusely to all affected travellers for the inconvenience experienced. I have been assured that systems are now in place to resolve the delays," Sisulu said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)