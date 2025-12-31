Horrific Crime: Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Van
A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving van and thrown onto the road, sustaining head injuries. The accused have been arrested and hail from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The woman was waiting for transport after visiting a friend's house when the incident occurred.
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old woman suffered a heinous assault when she was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving van, then thrown onto the road with serious head injuries, according to police reports released Wednesday.
The assault occurred late Monday night after the woman, waiting for a ride, accepted a lift from two men now identified and arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, currently residing in Faridabad.
Authorities detailed how the suspects diverted the woman's route toward Gurugram, executing the crime within the vehicle before dumping her near Raja Chowk at 3 am. The victim reached out to her sister, who promptly took her to Badshah Khan Hospital for treatment as police continue their investigation.
