Gaushalas' Role in Reviving India's Vulture Populations

Gaushalas in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have stopped using vulture-toxic veterinary drugs, aiding the stabilization of vulture populations. The Bombay Natural History Society highlights this shift as key in supporting the once-declining avian species, deemed critically endangered by the IUCN.

Gaushalas' Role in Reviving India's Vulture Populations
Gaushalas in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have ceased the usage of veterinary drugs toxic to vultures, as per the Bombay Natural History Society. This move has been credited with stabilizing the populations of critically endangered vultures.

Among the affected species is the long-billed vulture, also known as 'Jatayu,' whose numbers had plummeted due to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs administered to cattle. The residues in cattle carcasses proved fatal to vultures, damaging their kidneys.

By switching to safer alternatives like meloxicam, gaushalas have supported the gradual recovery of vultures. This innovative conservation step not only aids in species recovery but also enhances public health by reducing disease spread, the BNHS reports.

