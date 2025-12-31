Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka to attend the funeral of Khaleda Zia, a prominent figure in Bangladeshi politics. Zia, a former prime minister, passed away at 80. The funeral, attended by international dignitaries, was also a representation of India's tribute to her political legacy.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar traveled to Dhaka on Wednesday to pay respects at the funeral of Bangladesh's former prime minister, Khaleda Zia, who passed away at the age of 80.

Upon arrival at 11:30 am, Jaishankar was welcomed by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, as confirmed by the Bangladeshi news agency, BSS.

The funeral, held with international participation, took place at Manik Mia Avenue. Khaleda Zia will receive state honors before being laid to rest beside her husband, Ziaur Rahman.

