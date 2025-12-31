India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar traveled to Dhaka on Wednesday to pay respects at the funeral of Bangladesh's former prime minister, Khaleda Zia, who passed away at the age of 80.

Upon arrival at 11:30 am, Jaishankar was welcomed by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, as confirmed by the Bangladeshi news agency, BSS.

The funeral, held with international participation, took place at Manik Mia Avenue. Khaleda Zia will receive state honors before being laid to rest beside her husband, Ziaur Rahman.