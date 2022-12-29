Left Menu

Polavaram project: SC sends notices to Centre, states on plea alleging violations

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and some states on a petition alleging violations in environmental clearance granted to the Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project.

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and some states on a petition alleging violations in environmental clearance granted to the Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh sought responses from the Centre, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha, asking them to file their affidavits.

It posted the matter for hearing in February. The order of the top court came on a plea filed by economist Dr Pentapati Pullarao contending alleged violations in environmental and forest clearances of the Polavaram project.

The plea was filed against an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), directing him to approach the Supreme Court with his plea. Pullarao had originally moved the NGT contending that Andhra Pradesh violated environmental norms by dumping muck in the surrounding areas and causing irreparable damage to the environment. (ANI)

