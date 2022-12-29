Left Menu

Arunachal DyCM stresses on IT's role in bringing transparency in development

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:29 IST
Arunachal DyCM stresses on IT's role in bringing transparency in development
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday stressed on the role of social media and information technology, in bringing greater transparency in all phases of development.

Chairing a development meeting at his home constituency Chongkham in Namsai district, Mein said that all necessary measures were being taken by the government to ensure that the benefits of the various schemes currently implemented reaches the villagers.

He emphasized on the implementation of a stringent monitoring system to ensure that the schemes reach their intended beneficiaries, an official communique said here.

The deputy chief minister while pointing out at the importance of conserving freshwater fish as a major source of food and livelihood for many communities, suggested for taking steps to ensure that freshwater fish are properly managed and protected to ensure their sustainability.

He stressed on building awareness among the people so that they understand the importance of the conservation of the region's rich flora and fauna. He also suggested that the administration should provide incentives to promote conservation activities.

Expressing concern on the rising number of HIV cases in the district, Mein emphasised on the importance of raising awareness among the locals about preventive measures for HIV and urged the people to support HIV and AIDS patients toward fostering an environment of acceptance and understanding for them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022