Andhra Pradesh: Three arrested for stealing Rs 1.15 lakh from scooter

Palamaneru police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly stealing Rs1.15 lakh from the dickey of a scooter. The police also recovered Rs 70,000 from the accused and a two-wheeler which they used to flee after committing the theft.

Officials said that the two-wheeler and the cash belonged to a resident of Palamaneru Gandhi Nagar. The victim, Prashanth Kumar of Palamaneru Gandhi Nagar, in his complaint to the police in May this year said that he had withdrawn Rs 1.15 lakh from the bank for medical expenses and kept the money in the dickey of the scooter.

Later he found the cash missing and approached the police, Palamaneru Circle Inspector (CI) Chandrasekhar said. CI Chandrasekhar said that a case has been registered against the accused trio, and they have been arrested. The police were further looking into the case. (ANI)

