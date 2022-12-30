Left Menu

Rajasthan: Guv Mishra asks CM Gehlot to take cognizance of paper leak, Kota suicide cases

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called upon Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and discussed several ongoing issues of the state.

Rajasthan: Guv Mishra asks CM Gehlot to take cognizance of paper leak, Kota suicide cases
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan (Image: Twitter/ @RajBhavanJaipur).
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called upon Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and discussed several ongoing issues of the state. During this meeting, Governor Mishra emphasised the need to take 'quick cognizance' of the paper leak case and the suicides in Kota and asked the CM to take immediate and strict actions on these issues.

The Governor also emphasised the formation of an 'effective action plan' in this regard at the state government level. During this meeting, CM Gehlot discussed about the President's visit to Rajasthan, various issues related to the development of the state and amendment to the Skill University Act.

Meanwhile, Governor Mishra expressed concern over frequent suicide incidents in coaching institutes in Kota, effective control of coaching institutes, fixation of fees there, stress and pressure-free teaching system, weekly holidays and issues like stress management through sports. Taking cognizance of the news published in various newspapers regarding the paper leak, Governor Mishra expressed concern before Gehlot.

"The state government should immediately make a proper action plan in this regard and strictly follow it. The paper leak of competitive examinations is a trick on lakhs of unemployed youth preparing for the examination. I request you to take strict action against the officials of coaching institutes, organized criminals and recruitment institutes involved in paper leak," the Governor said. Earlier Governor Mishra also wrote separate letters for taking cognizance of the paper leak case and increasing suicide cases of students in coaching institutes in Kota. (ANI)

