PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away at 100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, passed away at 100.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 06:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 06:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, passed away at 100. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1608622111660331012?s=20&t=nIcYzZC7x6vcbUsn-6B6Aw PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

