"Deebandhu Gang" mastermind, associate involved in multiple robberies nabbed: Delhi police

According to an official of North Delhi Police, Semi-automatic pistols with 8 Magazines, country-made single-shot pistols with over 100 cartridges, some cash and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 10:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi police on Friday apprehended the mastermind of the 'Deebandhu' Gang and one of his associates allegedly involved in many robbery cases during a brief encounter here in the National Capital, North Delhi Police said. According to an official of North Delhi Police, Semi-automatic pistols with 8 Magazines, country-made single-shot pistols with over 100 cartridges, some cash and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused.

"A gang of robbers involved in many robbery cases was busted by north Delhi Police. The mastermind of the Gang Deebandhu and one of his associates were apprehended after a brief encounter. Five cases of robbery have been worked out," a police official aware of the details of the operation said. More details to follow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

