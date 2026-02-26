Left Menu

Illegal Cigarette Trade Uncovered in North Delhi

A 51-year-old man, Sanjay Aggarwal, was apprehended with illegal cigarettes worth Rs 40 lakh in North Delhi. Police intercepted the vehicle following a tip-off. The imported cigarettes lacked mandated health warnings. Aggarwal admitted to distributing them across Haryana and Punjab for six years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:38 IST
A major bust occurred in North Delhi's Kashmere Gate area as a 51-year-old individual, Sanjay Aggarwal, was caught with illegal cigarettes valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh. The operation was a result of a detailed tip-off received by the local police, leading to Aggarwal's interception.

Upon seizing the vehicle, authorities discovered 10 plastic bags containing 30 cartons, which held a total of three lakh sticks of contraband cigarettes. Notably, these illegal goods were missing mandatory health warnings required by India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Aggarwal confessed to supplying these cigarettes across Haryana and Punjab for six years, sourcing stock in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area. On the day of his arrest, he awaited permission to transport the goods from Khoya Mandi when police detained him.

