Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 6.66 crore, four held

"Approximate cost of the recovered Methamphetamine tablets is Rs 6,66,60,000-(six crores sixty-six lakh sixty thousand only). The seized consignment, vehicle and apprehended individuals were handed over to Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl on 29 December 2022 for further legal proceedings," said the release by the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles recovers Meth tablets worth Rs 6.66 crore, apprehended 4 persons from Aizawl during a joint operation on Thursday
In a joint operation carried out with the Excise and Narcotics department, Aizwal, Assam Rifles apprehended four persons and recovered 20000 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs. 6,66,60,000 in Aizawl District's Tuikhurhlu area. As per the officual press release from the Assam Rifles, two vehicles (Hyundai Grand i10 MZ 05A8395 and Maruti Ciaz MZ O1T 5265) were also seized.

The operation, led by inspector General Asam Rifles comprised of the Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, was conducted based on specific information on December 29. "Approximate cost of the recovered Methamphetamine tablets is Rs 6,66,60,000-(six crores sixty-six lakh sixty thousand only). The seized consignment, vehicle and apprehended individuals were handed over to Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl on December 29 for further legal proceedings," stated the release by the Assam Rifles.

As per the statement, the ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a significant cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles have successfully launched such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram, the press release added.

In October, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl recovered Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 49.99 crores. (ANI)

