Venezuela economy grew 17.73% y/y through September, central bank says
Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 30-12-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 20:37 IST
- Country:
- Venezuela Rb
Venezuela's economy grew 17.73% year-over-year in the January to September period, the South American country's central bank said Friday.
Oil activity rose 27.09% from the year-ago period and non-oil activity grew 14.49%, the bank said in a statement.
