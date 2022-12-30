Left Menu

Delhi: Fellow students tie nylon thread on private part of 8-year-old boy in NDMC school

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and admitted there. Hospital authorities later informed the police about the incident.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 22:30 IST
Delhi: Fellow students tie nylon thread on private part of 8-year-old boy in NDMC school
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A group of students allegedly tied nylon thread on the private part of an eight-year-old boy at a New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC)'s school in Kidwai Nagar area, the police said on Friday. Officials said the incident came to light when the boy's parents took him for a bath on Wednesday.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and admitted there. Hospital authorities later informed the police about the incident. "The victim is a class-2 student of Atal Adrash School, Kidwai Nagar. A nylon-type thread was tied on his private part by his fellow students, and the parents of the kid found it during bath on Wednesday," the police said.

Officials said that the boy was taken to the hospital, and a PCR call was received from the hospital. Following the information, a team of police officials visited the hospital for his medical. As per police and doctors, the kid's condition was normal.

"The kid's condition is normal but he is still under observation. He will be taken to the school after being released from the hospital to identify those involved," the police said. "Action will be taken accordingly," the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

