Left Menu

BSF in Punjab killed Pak intruders, captured 22 drones, seized 316 kg drugs this year

Border Security Force (BSF) troops of the Punjab Frontier captured 22 drones, killed two Pakistani intruders and seized 316 kilograms of drugs in the year 2022.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 13:53 IST
BSF in Punjab killed Pak intruders, captured 22 drones, seized 316 kg drugs this year
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The troopers of Border Security Force (BSF) on the Punjab Frontier captured 22 drones sent from across the boundary, killed two Pakistani intruders and seized 316 kilogram of drugs in the year 2022. In a statement, BSF mentioned, "The troops of the Punjab Frontier have maintained an extremely high level of alertness and vigil. Resultantly, BSF has successfully detected and captured 22 drones and seized 316.988 kgs of heroin, 67 weapons, 850 rounds and killed two Pakistan intruders and apprehended 23 Pakistan nationals in different incidents."

The security forces further said that displaying a humanitarian approach BSF has handed over nine Pakistan nationals to Pakistan Rangers, who had inadvertently crossed the International Border. Border Security Force, Punjab Frontier is responsible for safeguarding the 553-km long tough and challenging Indo-Pakistan International Border of Punjab.

On the occasion of the 58 Raising Day of BSF, for the first time in history, the ceremonial 'BSF Raising Day Parade' was organized in Amritsar at Guru Nanak Dev University in a rich traditional atmosphere. BSF Punjab Frontier has been protecting the International Borders of Punjab with full devotion and dedication and will continue its endeavour to safeguard the International Border of Punjab with Pakistan by maintaining active communication and coordination with all the stakeholders.

"BSF being a border guarding force also looks after the populace residing in bordering areas and for their well-being, conducts various Civic Action Programs, which include Free Medical Camps, skill development training, Sports tournaments, and Cultural activities and also puts in efforts to help the needy people of the bordering area," it said. In the true spirit of "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" to assist the border farmers and for speedy disposal of their problems, meetings with the farmers are being held regularly by respective Company Commanders. Commandants and DISG during which their problems are solved on the spot. It is ensured that adequate publicity before these meetings is done so that a maximum number of farmers are able to take part in these meetings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global
4
UN Refugees chief calls to reverse ban on women NGOs workers in Afghanistan

UN Refugees chief calls to reverse ban on women NGOs workers in Afghanistan ...

 Afghanistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022