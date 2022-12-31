Left Menu

Atheist Association President, Bairi Naresh arrested after making "insulting" remarks about Lord Ayyappa Swamy

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 19:36 IST
Bairi Naresh during a public rally (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Atheist Association President, Bairi Naresh after he courted controversy by making "insulting" remarks about Lord Ayyappa Swamy was arrested in Warangal and will be produced before the court on Saturday. Vikarabad superintendent of police (SP), Koti Reddy said, "Bairi Naresh made derogatory remarks against Ayyappa Swamy devotees (Ayyappa Swamies). Yesterday we registered the case and today he has been arrested at Warangal and will be produced before the court today."

Bairi Naresh is booked under Sections 153(A), 205, 505 of IPC, SP Koti Reddy added. Ayyappa Swamy devotees (Ayyappa Swamies) on Friday launched a state-wide protest demanding action against Atheist Association President, Bairi Naresh after he courted controversy by making "insulting" remarks about Lord Ayyappa Swamy.

Bairi Naresh allegedly made an insulting remark against Lord Ayyappa at a public meeting. A video of the same went viral, sparking outrage on social media platforms. Devotees had lodged complaints against Bairi Naresh at different police stations in Hyderabad with demands for his immediate arrest.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had also demanded the invocation of the Preventive Detention Act against him for allegedly insulting the Hindu Gods and hurting the sentiments of the devotees of Ayyappa Swamy. Guruswami Virender Yadav had also lodged a complaint at Madannapet police station demanding to arrest Bairi Naresh for defaming Lord Ayyappa and other Hindu Gods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

