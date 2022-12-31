Left Menu

Odisha Police Crime Branch seizes burnt remains of deceased Russian nationals from cremation ground

Odisha Police, Crime Branch team consisting of four officers and forensic experts at Raygada have seized the burnt remnants of the deceased Russian nationals from the cremation ground for forensic examination.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 20:53 IST
Visual from hotel in Rayagada (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Police Crime Branch team consisting of four officers and forensic experts at Raygada have seized the burnt remains of the deceased Russian nationals from the cremation ground for forensic examination. Room numbers 319 and 401 of the hotel where they were staying were thoroughly checked and some articles were seized.

A list of guests from December 1 to 27 with their corresponding addresses and other details were obtained for verification. The list of hotel staff was obtained and examined by the CID-CB team.

Recording of the statement of the accompanying Russian couple namely Turov Mikhail and Pane Senko Natalia with the assistance of an interpreter and of Tourist Guide Jitendra Singh was completed with audio-video recording of the whole process. The enquiry into the incident is continuing.

The CID Crime Branch of Odisha Police stepped up the investigation of the death of two Russian nationals including a prominent lawmaker, in Rayagada. A team of the Crime Branch along with the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts visited Sai International Hotel in Rayagada where the Russian nationals were found dead. The team was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Saroj Kant Mahanta. (ANI)

