PFI targeting educated Muslims in K'taka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, says Muslim Rashtriya Manch convenor

National Convenor of Muslim Rashtriya Manch Maulana Suhaib Qasmi on Saturday alleged that Popular Front of India (PFI) is targeting educated Muslims in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and wants to misguide youth in schools and Madrasas. While talking to ANI, Qasmi said, "PFI is targeting educated Muslims in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It wants to misguide youth in schools and Madrasas. Government has destroyed its intentions and PFI is now using modern names to do their work."

"India is a peaceful country and Muslims have stayed here for years. Students need to stay aware of organisations like PFI," Qasmi added. Earlier on Friday, National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against 11 accused persons for organizing terror training camps and recruiting people for terror acts by the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Filed before a special court in Hyderabad on Thursday, the NIA charge sheet revealed that the accused persons were "radicalizing gullible Muslim youth and recruiting them into the PFI through speeches filled with hatred and venom against the Government of India as well as other organisations and individuals". "Once recruited into the PFI, the Muslim youth were sent to Training Camps organized by the PFI under the cover and guise of Yoga Classes and Physical Education (PE) Beginners Course (BC), where they were trained in the use of everyday articles (knife, sickle and iron rods) to kill a person by attacking vulnerable body parts, such as throat, stomach and head and for the commission of terror acts," the NIA charge sheet had mentioned.

The case was initially registered on July 4 this year in the Nizamabad district of Telangana and was later re-registered by the NIA on August 26. The accused persons, namely-- Abdul Khader, Abdul Ahad, Shaik Iliyas Ahmed, Abdul Saleem, Shaik Shadullah, Feroz Khan, Mohammad Osman, Syed Yahiya Sameer, Shaik Imran, Mohd Abdul Mubeen, and Mohammad Irfan-- have been charge-sheeted under sections 120B, 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 17, 18, 18A and 18B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

