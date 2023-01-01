France's Macron tells Ukraine: We will help you until victory
France will stand by Ukraine until its victory, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a New Year's Eve speech.
"In the year that is starting, we will stand by you without fail," he said. (Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
