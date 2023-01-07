UP: Mobile explodes in Amroha, youth sustains finger injury
"My mobile phone caught fire when I was on a call. My finger got injured in this. I purchased the mobile on 31 August 2022 from Amroha," says Himanshu.
A youth here has claimed that he sustained a finger injury after his mobile phone exploded while he was speaking to a relative on his mobile phone. The incident happened yesterday.
"My mobile phone caught fire when I was on a call. My finger got injured in this. I purchased the mobile on 31 August 2022 from Amroha," says Himanshu, a resident of Hijampur village under the Naugawa Sadat police station area of Amroha district. He said that he purchased the mobile just over four months ago and also showed the cash memo.
It is not the first case, many such incidents have been reported across the country in the past too. A 15-year-old boy was injured after his mobile phone exploded when he was attending his school classes online in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh in December 2019.
A 28-year-old man sustained burn injuries in March 2019 after his brand-new mobile phone exploded while he was riding his scooter. (ANI)
