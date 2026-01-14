Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Water Crisis Sparks Political Clash

In Madhya Pradesh, a political tussle erupts over the Indore water crisis, leaving six confirmed deaths, although unofficial estimates suggest 23 fatalities. Amid accusations between the BJP and Congress, CM Yadav criticizes Congress for politicizing the issue, while laying foundation for a new water scheme.

In the heart of Madhya Pradesh, a political storm is brewing over the Indore water crisis, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accusing the Congress of exploiting the tragedy for political gain. Official reports confirm six fatalities due to vomiting and diarrhoea from contaminated water; however, local estimates paint a grimmer picture, citing 23 deaths, including a six-month-old child.

A 'death audit' report from the city's Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College indicates 15 deaths connected to the outbreak. Despite the controversy, CM Yadav inaugurated the foundational phase of the Rs 800 crore 'Amrit 2.0 Water Supply Scheme.' He expressed empathy for the affected families and highlighted the swift government response.

CM Yadav criticized Congress for alleged politicization, urging them to act as a ''responsible opposition.'' Amid ongoing demands from Congress for accountability, including a public apology and government resignations, Yadav defended the BJP's track record in enhancing regional water access and agricultural irrigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

