Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership for transforming India's infrastructural development through effective coordination. Platforms like PMG and PRAGATI have significantly accelerated project completion, making Madhya Pradesh a model for efficiency in implementing Central projects. State advancements include wildlife tourism and infrastructure enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in transforming the landscape of infrastructural development across India. Highlighting inefficiencies of past governments, Yadav credited Modi's 'double-engine' strategy for fostering unprecedented advancements.

Platforms like the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) and PRAGATI have been pivotal in rejuvenating stalled investment projects. Boasting a technology-driven approach, PRAGATI is instrumental in project monitoring, grievance redressal, and ensuring timely implementation through coordinated efforts between Central and state entities.

Madhya Pradesh has witnessed significant infrastructural progress, with 209 major projects underway, of which 108 have been completed. The seamless collaboration between Central and state governments has also spurred wildlife tourism projects, marking the state as a burgeoning hub for energy and transportation projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Stands Firm in IRCTC Scam Trial

Delhi High Court Stands Firm in IRCTC Scam Trial

 India
2
Building a Competitive Chemical Export Ecosystem: Insights from the Chemexcil Workshop

Building a Competitive Chemical Export Ecosystem: Insights from the Chemexci...

 India
3
Foxconn and HCL Launch India Chip Private Limited

Foxconn and HCL Launch India Chip Private Limited

 India
4
Delhi's Frosty Spell: Chilling Weather and Poor Air Quality

Delhi's Frosty Spell: Chilling Weather and Poor Air Quality

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026