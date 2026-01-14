Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in transforming the landscape of infrastructural development across India. Highlighting inefficiencies of past governments, Yadav credited Modi's 'double-engine' strategy for fostering unprecedented advancements.

Platforms like the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) and PRAGATI have been pivotal in rejuvenating stalled investment projects. Boasting a technology-driven approach, PRAGATI is instrumental in project monitoring, grievance redressal, and ensuring timely implementation through coordinated efforts between Central and state entities.

Madhya Pradesh has witnessed significant infrastructural progress, with 209 major projects underway, of which 108 have been completed. The seamless collaboration between Central and state governments has also spurred wildlife tourism projects, marking the state as a burgeoning hub for energy and transportation projects.

