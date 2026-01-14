Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership for transforming India's infrastructural development through effective coordination. Platforms like PMG and PRAGATI have significantly accelerated project completion, making Madhya Pradesh a model for efficiency in implementing Central projects. State advancements include wildlife tourism and infrastructure enhancements.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in transforming the landscape of infrastructural development across India. Highlighting inefficiencies of past governments, Yadav credited Modi's 'double-engine' strategy for fostering unprecedented advancements.
Platforms like the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) and PRAGATI have been pivotal in rejuvenating stalled investment projects. Boasting a technology-driven approach, PRAGATI is instrumental in project monitoring, grievance redressal, and ensuring timely implementation through coordinated efforts between Central and state entities.
Madhya Pradesh has witnessed significant infrastructural progress, with 209 major projects underway, of which 108 have been completed. The seamless collaboration between Central and state governments has also spurred wildlife tourism projects, marking the state as a burgeoning hub for energy and transportation projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Modi
- Yadav
- PRAGATI
- PMG
- infrastructure
- development
- India
- governance
- projects
ALSO READ
Mumbai Radar Relocation Unlocks Land for Urban Development
Garuda Aerospace and BEL Join Forces for Indigenous UAS Development
Heritage Under Siege? Protestors Rally Against Manikarnika Ghat Redevelopment Plan
Amit Shah Launches Housing Redevelopment in Gujarat
Bihar Mandates Geo-Spatial Analytics for Major Infrastructure Projects