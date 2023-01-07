Left Menu

5 foreign nationals detained for illegal stay, says Delhi Police

A team of narcotics cells squad detained five foreign nationals including a lady all from South Africa after their visa had allegedly expired from New Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Saturday, police said.

A team of narcotics cells squad detained five foreign nationals including a lady all from South Africa after their visa had allegedly expired from New Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Saturday, police said. Police said they had started their deportation proceedings.

A team of Narcotics Cell Squad comprising Sub Inspector Narender Si Rajaram, ASI Surender, ASI Ramesh, Head Constable Kuldeep and Captain Arun reached Raju Park, New Delhi for deportation proceedings of overstaying foreign nationals. At about 2:30 pm the team apprehended three African nationals whose visa was expired, police said.

"The team was trying to bring them to the Police station, but suddenly around 100 African nationals gathered there and obstructed the police team. In the meantime, two of the detained African Nationals managed to escape. One was successfully apprehended," police said. He was identified as Philip (22), a resident of Lagos, Nigeria.

"Again at about 6.30 pm, a joint team of the Narcotics squad and Police Station from Neb Sarai reached Raju Park in search of the foreign Nationals overstaying in India and detained 4 African nationals including one lady," police said. The detained foreign nationals, all residents of Nigeria have been identified as knee Chukwu (53) -whose passport was seized, Igwe Emmanuel Chimezie (33)-no documents produced by him, Aziegbe John (24)-efforts are being made to trace his document and Queen Godwin (26)-Visa expired, police added.

"But again around 150-200 African nationals gathered there. They were also trying to help the detained African Nationals to escape but after sustained efforts, the police team succeeded in bringing them to Police Station Neb Sarai," police said. "The deportation proceedings of detained foreign Nationals have been started," police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

